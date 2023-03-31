Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman critically hurt after shooting inside West Garfield Park business

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is hospitalized after being shot in West Garfield Park Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 9:43 a.m. inside a business, in the 3900 block of West Madison Street.

Police say the woman was arguing with an unknown suspect when she was shot in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The victim was uncooperative with responding officers, according to police.

No one is in custody.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.

First published on March 31, 2023 / 12:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.