Woman critically hurt after shooting inside West Garfield Park business

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is hospitalized after being shot in West Garfield Park Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 9:43 a.m. inside a business, in the 3900 block of West Madison Street.

Police say the woman was arguing with an unknown suspect when she was shot in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The victim was uncooperative with responding officers, according to police.

No one is in custody.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.