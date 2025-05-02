Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman charged in unprovoked attack of 71-year-old neighbor in Lake County

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A woman was charged with attacking her 71-year-old neighbor on Thursday in unincorporated Lake Villa, the Lake County Sheriff's Office announced.

Kristi B. Tyler, 53, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery to a victim over the age of 60, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and aggravated battery in a public place.

Around 3:30 p.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 37700 block of North Delaby Road for a report of a battery in progress.  

Deputies learned that the offender [Tyler] had beaten her neighbor and was running on the roadway with an American flag. She was quickly located and taken into custody in the neighborhood. 

The victim was also found with serious injuries to her knee and cuts to the face. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the victim was outside the front of her home when, for no reason, Tyler charged at the victim and attacked her.  She punched the victim's face, knocked her to the ground, and continued punching and kicking her while she was on the ground, the office said.

Tyler then took the victim's American flag that was on the victim's home and ran down the street with it. She was arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail.

Tyler was due to appear in court on Friday.  

The state's attorney's office intends to file a petition to detain Tyler in custody while awaiting trial.

Jeramie Bizzle
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.