Woman charged in unprovoked attack of 71-year-old neighbor in Lake County

A woman was charged with attacking her 71-year-old neighbor on Thursday in unincorporated Lake Villa, the Lake County Sheriff's Office announced.

Kristi B. Tyler, 53, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery to a victim over the age of 60, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and aggravated battery in a public place.

Around 3:30 p.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 37700 block of North Delaby Road for a report of a battery in progress.

Deputies learned that the offender [Tyler] had beaten her neighbor and was running on the roadway with an American flag. She was quickly located and taken into custody in the neighborhood.

The victim was also found with serious injuries to her knee and cuts to the face. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the victim was outside the front of her home when, for no reason, Tyler charged at the victim and attacked her. She punched the victim's face, knocked her to the ground, and continued punching and kicking her while she was on the ground, the office said.

Tyler then took the victim's American flag that was on the victim's home and ran down the street with it. She was arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail.

Tyler was due to appear in court on Friday.

The state's attorney's office intends to file a petition to detain Tyler in custody while awaiting trial.