Woman charged after "random acts of violence" spree at Gurnee Mills remains behind bars

Sara Tenenbaum
A woman accused of injuring three people during a spree of "random acts of violence" in the far north suburbs will remain behind bars as she awaits trial.

Katelyn Harmon, 25, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, is accused of hitting a 79-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman with a car in the Gunree Mills parking lot Monday near the Hobby Lobby store.

Police said moments later in a different parking lot, she then approached a 30-year-old man inside his car while wielding a large knife, stabbed his tire and got into a fight with him. The man was able to pin Harmon to the ground until officers arrived.

The 79-year-old man remains hospitalized in critical condition. The other victims have been released.

Harmon is charged with attempted first-degree murder, leaving the scene of a crash involving personal injury aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

She will remain in custody at least until her next court date, which is Feb. 26.

