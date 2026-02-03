Woman charged with injuring 3 people in "random acts of violence" near Gurnee Mills

A woman is facing multiple charges, accused of injuring three people in "random acts of violence" near Gurnee Mills this week.

Katelyn A. Harmon, 25, from Waukesha, Wisconsin, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, leaving the scene of a crash involving personal injury, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Police said on Monday, just after 10 a.m., officers responded to the 6100 block of Grand Avenue for reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in a parking lot.

They said a vehicle was traveling through the parking lot aisle when it hit a 79-year-old man who was standing near his vehicle. The same vehicle exited the aisle and another, hitting a 60-year-old woman, before leaving the scene.

Moments later, the same suspect approached a 30-year-old man, who was inside his vehicle, at a nearby parking lot armed with a large butcher knife, struck the vehicle's window, and slashed the driver's side tire.

The victim got out and struggled with the suspect, and was able to disarm her, but suffered cuts during the incident.

In an update on Tuesday, police said the 79-year-old remains hospitalized and is currently listed in critical condition. Police said his condition was stabilized.

The other two victims were treated and released from the hospital.

Harmon remains in custody and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Gurnee Police said the Major Crash Assistance Team is assisting with the reconstruction and analysis of the vehicle crash as the investigation continues.