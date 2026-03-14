Woman charged with DUI in fatal wrong-way crash on I-65 in northwest Indiana

A woman was charged with allegedly driving under the influence, resulting in a wrong-way crash that killed another woman and injured two others on Interstate 65 last month.

Jessica T. Hughes, 29, of Hebron, Indiana, was charged with death when operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .08% or above, causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .08% or above, and reckless homicide.

Indiana State Police said just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 21, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on northbound I-65 near the 256.4 mile-marker.

Initial reports indicated that a silver 2022 Toyota, driven by Hughes, was heading southbound in the northbound lanes of I-65 and hit a black 2016 Ford head-on.

The Ford driver was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as Rylee Hanson, 20, of Hobrat, Indiana.

A passenger in the Ford was taken to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment. Her age and condition were not released at the time.

The Toyota driver was critically hurt and had to be extricated by local fire personnel, and was airlifted to a hospital in Chicago due to the severity of her injuries.

Investigation revealed that Hughes had a blood alcohol concentration of .18% at the time of the crash.

State police said Hughes turned herself in to the Lake County Jail and subsequently posted bond.

A court hearing has been scheduled for April in Lake County Superior Court.