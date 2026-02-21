Woman killed, 2 others hurt in wrong-way crash on northbound I-65 in Northwest Indiana

A woman was killed, and two others were hurt early Saturday morning after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 65 in Northwest Indiana, state police said.

Indiana State Police said just before 2 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on northbound I-65 near the 256.4 mile-marker.

Initial reports indicated that a silver 2022 Toyota, driven by a 29-year-old Hebron, Indiana, woman, was heading southbound in the northbound lanes of I-65 and hit a black 2016 Ford head-on.

The Ford driver was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as Rylee Hanson, 20, of Hobrat, Indiana.

A passenger in the Ford was taken to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment. Her age and condition were not released.

The Toyota driver had to be extricated by local fire personnel and was airlifted to a hospital in Chicago due to the severity of her injuries. She remains in critical condition.

State police said investigators believed that the driver was impaired based on observation before her transport.

All lanes of I-65 were temporarily shut down for crash investigation and scene processing. All lanes have since reopened.

State police said no charges have been filed at this time and that the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the crash or the vehicles before the crash is asked to contact Trooper Somerville at 219-696-6242.