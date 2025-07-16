Woman admits to illegally performing dental work in Chicago area

A woman accused of performing dental work on patients without a license has pleaded guilty to several charges.

The charges to which Monica Davis admitted in Cook County included aggravated battery and license violations.

Under the plea, Davis will serve 24 months' probation and some time in home confinement. She will also pay $2,500 in restitution.

CBS News Chicago reported last year on some of Davis' patients, who said she vanished when they tried to contact her about issues with braces and veneers.

Davis was also arrested for practicing dentistry without a license in Las Vegas.