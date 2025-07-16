Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman admits to illegally performing dental work in Chicago area

By Steffanie Dupree

/ CBS Chicago

Woman pleads guilty to practicing dentistry without license
Woman pleads guilty to practicing dentistry without license 00:29

A woman accused of performing dental work on patients without a license has pleaded guilty to several charges.

The charges to which Monica Davis admitted in Cook County included aggravated battery and license violations.

Under the plea, Davis will serve 24 months' probation and some time in home confinement. She will also pay $2,500 in restitution.

CBS News Chicago reported last year on some of Davis' patients, who said she vanished when they tried to contact her about issues with braces and veneers.

Davis was also arrested for practicing dentistry without a license in Las Vegas.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.