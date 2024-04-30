Woman accused of illegally performing dental work appears in Chicago area court

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (CBS) – A woman accused of performing dental work on patients without a license went before a suburban Cook County judge on Tuesday.

It was the first time CBS 2 has seen Monica Davis since complaints about her were first exposed. The self-proclaimed dentist was charged with three felonies, but Illinois wasn't the only state she was facing legal trouble in.

Monica Davis paced the hallway of a Cook County criminal courthouse on Tuesday, waiting for her case to be called. She turned herself in to Schaumburg police last week after learning investigators received complaints about her suburban dental practice called The Veneer Experts.

Davis was seen in a social media video promoting her business working inside someone's mouth, but police said she did not have a license from the State of Illinois to practice dentistry.

The Veneer Experts owner was arrested on similar charges in Las Vegas, Nevada, back in January.

"I'm glad that she turned herself in," said Monica Bailey.

Bailey and her teenage daughter saw Davis for braces in February.

"I just want to ask her, you know, how she's so fearless to do this, especially to a minor," Bailey said.

In a previous CBS 2 investigation, a properly credentialed dentist examined Bailey and determined her braces were incorrectly applied by Davis. Other customers shared pictures of their chipped tooth and a missing molar that they had after appointments with The Veneer Experts.

After being confronted by CBS 2 outside of court on Tuesday, Davis's lawyer said, "She's not going to say anything at this time."

Reporter: "Did Ms. Davis go to dental school?"

Lawyer: "We'll talk to you later."

Reporter: "Can she explain to upset customers what's going on? Is there any sort of misperception here?"

Attorney: "Well, the police took her phone so she wasn't able to communicate with any of the clients right now."

Reporter: "But is there anything she wants to say today?"

Attorney: "Not today."

Davis is due back in court in early June. The judge told her she is not allowed to leave Illinois, unless it's to attend court for her unlawful practice of dentistry case in Nevada.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation is also investigating the complaints against Davis. Depending on what they find, she could be fined up to $10,000 per offense.