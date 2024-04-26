Unlicensed dentist charged after leaving Chicago area patients with fake braces

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman posing as a dentist was arrested in Schaumburg after customers complained she gave them fake braces and, in one case, a patient had a chipped tooth after a visit.

Police investigated and charged the so-called dentist with a crime after a CBS 2 investigation.

It was not Monica Davis' first run-in with the law. CBS 2 reported how she was arrested in January by police in Nevada for similar allegations: that she was doing work on people's mouths without a dental license.

Davis turned herself into Schaumburg police. Investigators charged her with practicing medicine without a license, a felony.

The self-proclaimed dentist with no credentials was seen working on a patient in an online advertisement posted on TikTok in October. Davis said in the video that her company, called The Veneer Experts, offers all sorts of services like "missing teeth replacement, braces removal, and veneers."

Monica Bailey and her daughter said they received braces from The Veneer Experts in a Schaumburg office building after seeing an ad on Facebook. She said they had trouble booking a follow-up appointment.

"One of the numbers was disconnected," Bailey said. "The other, nobody would answer."

Bailey started researching and discovered her "dentist" installed her braces after being picked up by police in Las Vegas for operating without a dental license there.

"It's crazy to me that she can do this in Las Vegas and post bail, and you come here and do the same thing," Bailey said. "It's like you have no fear."

In a previous CBS 2 investigation, a real, licensed dentist examined Bailey and determined the braces from Davis did nothing.

"They don't connect to anything in the back, so there is no way to move the teeth," Dr. Laura Zalay said.

Another one of Davis' customers said his tooth chipped just days after he received veneers.

A third Davis client said her molar fell out after her appointment.

The Illinois State Dental Society's Government Relations Director Lindsay Wagahoff said in a statement:

"This recent development underscores the seriousness of practicing dentistry without a license. Illinois families deserve peace of mind knowing that their dental care is in the hands of licensed professionals who adhere to high standards of training and ethical conduct. Our members remain committed to upholding these values and providing quality oral health care to Illinois communities."

Davis' attorney said his client "just wants her day in court."

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Davis is not just facing potential criminal trouble. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation is investigating her for practicing without a license. She could be fined up to $10,000 per offense.