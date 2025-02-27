Watch CBS News
Woman, 82, sexually assaulted during home invasion in Chicago's Auburn Gresham

By Jeramie Bizzle, Darius Johnson

/ CBS Chicago

An 82-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was sexually assaulted during a home invasion Wednesday evening on the city's South Side.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. at an apartment in the 1600 block of West 82nd Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Chicago police said an unknown man entered through a window and then began hitting the woman in the face, causing her to fall to the ground.

The offender then sexually assaulted the woman before leaving the scene.  

Fire crews treated the woman, who was then taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital for observation in good condition.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect. As of Thursday, no arrests were made.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.

