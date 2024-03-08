Watch CBS News
Local News

Would-be robber killed during shootout with CCL holder on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Shootout leaves would-be robber dead, victim hurt in Auburn Gresham
Shootout leaves would-be robber dead, victim hurt in Auburn Gresham 01:21

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man attempting a robbery was killed during a shootout with a concealed carry license holder in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Friday morning.

Chicago police said just before 5:30 a.m., a man, 60, was at a nearby ATM in the 1500 block of West 82nd Street when another man on a bike approached, displayed a firearm, and demanded his property.

The victim, a valid FOID card and CCL holder, pulled out a firearm, and the two exchanged gunfire, police said.

The unidentified suspect suffered gunshot wounds throughout the body and was taken to Christ Hospital, where he died.  

The victim was shot in his back and left arm and was also taken to Christ, where his condition was stabilized.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene.

CPD also investigated a second scene at a Marathon gas station on 81st and Ashland. 

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing. 

82nd-shooting.jpg
A suspect was killed during a shootout with a 60-year-old man in an attempted robbery in Auburn Gresham, police said.  CBS News Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on March 8, 2024 / 7:43 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.