Would-be robber killed during shootout with CCL holder on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man attempting a robbery was killed during a shootout with a concealed carry license holder in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Friday morning.

Chicago police said just before 5:30 a.m., a man, 60, was at a nearby ATM in the 1500 block of West 82nd Street when another man on a bike approached, displayed a firearm, and demanded his property.

The victim, a valid FOID card and CCL holder, pulled out a firearm, and the two exchanged gunfire, police said.

The unidentified suspect suffered gunshot wounds throughout the body and was taken to Christ Hospital, where he died.

The victim was shot in his back and left arm and was also taken to Christ, where his condition was stabilized.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene.

CPD also investigated a second scene at a Marathon gas station on 81st and Ashland.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

