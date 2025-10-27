Windy City Smokeout announces 2026 dates, headliners. Here's who's performing.

Country music stars Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, Hootie & the Blowfish, and Treaty Oak Revival will be among the headliners at next year's Windy City Smokeout at the United Center, as the festival also will add a fifth day in 2026.

The country music and barbecue festival, which will be held in the parking lots outside the the United Center from July 8-12, will host their first-ever early bird experience on Wednesday, July 8, headlined by Treaty Oak Revival.

"Wednesday evening's early bird experience will provide a more intimate concert, along with a variety of new food vendors for guests to experience, as Smokeout's 2026 pitmasters focus on putting the finishing touches on Thursday's BBQ preview and prepping for the world's largest parking lot party the weekend ahead," organizers said.

Four-day general admission, VIP, Platinum and Wednesday wristbands for Windy City Smokeout are now on sale at windycitysmokeout.com.

4-Day General Admission: $255

4-Day General Admission, plus BBQ Brunch: $320

Wednesday General Admission: $49

Wednesday VIP Admission: $99

The rest of the festival's lineup and single=-day admission prices will be announced soon.