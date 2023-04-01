First Alert Weather: Wind Advisory in effect until 1 p.m.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We are out of Alert Mode after yesterday's storms. However, there is a Wind Advisory until 1 pm.
Cold air is rushing in and holding our temperatures down today. Snow/Rain this morning. Mostly cloudy. Lots of sun and warmer Sunday.
Forecast
Today: Wind Advisory until 1pm. 25 mph winds gusting to 45 this morning. Rain and snow showers this morning with little or no accumulation, then mostly cloudy. High of 41.
Tonight: Low of 28.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, 59.
