First Alert Weather: Wind Advisory in effect until 1 p.m.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We are out of Alert Mode after yesterday's storms. However, there is a Wind Advisory until 1 pm.

Cold air is rushing in and holding our temperatures down today. Snow/Rain this morning. Mostly cloudy. Lots of sun and warmer Sunday.

Forecast

Today: Wind Advisory until 1pm. 25 mph winds gusting to 45 this morning. Rain and snow showers this morning with little or no accumulation, then mostly cloudy. High of 41.

Tonight: Low of 28.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, 59.

