Pope Leo XIV grew up in Dolton, Illinois, studied and taught in Chicago area

Pope Leo XIV was born in Chicago, grew up in south suburban Dolton, and attended the Catholic Theological Union of Chicago in city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Cardinal Robert Prevost was born Sept. 14, 1955, in Chicago, His father, Louis Marius Prevost, was of French and Italian descent, while his mother, Mildred Martínez, was of Spanish descent. He has two brothers — Louis Martin and John Joseph.

A woman who grew up with Leo XIV in Dolton remembered playing "red rover" with him on a quiet neighborhood street as a youngster.

"We were just playing together as kids. I mean, everybody kind of just, you know, got together… like I said, I played red rover with the pope," said Linda Jorsch.

Jorsch called the act of just speaking those words aloud "weird." She said she took notice when Prevost was elevated to the rank of cardinal in 2023, and thought, "Robby Prevost, oh my goodness."

"To learn that he is pope is unbelievable," she said. "It's just unreal to think that I know someone who's the pope."

Jorsch said Leo XIV's family was one of deep faith.

"His family was very, very devout Catholics. I will say that. The mom and dad both were," she said. "They never missed church, and they were very active within our parish. His mom was like a member of the Altar & Rosary Society. They were lectors in their church — very active, very devout family."

The Prevost family attended St. Mary of the Assumption Church, at 13764 S. Leyden Ave. in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood, right at the very southernmost border of the city and adjacent to suburban Riverdale and Dolton.

The church is closed and vacant, but still standing. Neighbors hope the connection with the new pope could mean a renovation is in order, and have said they hope Leo XIV could even come to the church to say a mass.

Leo XIV earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Villanova University in Pennsylvania, and entered the Order of St. Augustine in 1977, and went on to study at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood, where he earned a Master's of Divinity in 1982. The Catholic Theological Union, founded in 1968, is located near the campus of the University of Chicago — but is not affiliated with the university.

"We are just overjoyed that someone who's beloved and known to us is now the beloved leader of the whole entire church, and even others who are not Catholic claim the pope as their own," said Sr. Barbara Reid, O.P., Ph.D., president of the Catholic Theological Union.

Father Mark R. Francis, CSV, provincial of the Viatorians in the United States, was a classmate of Leo XIV's at the Catholic Theological Union.

"My experience of Cardinal Prevost was that he's not a showboat," said Fr. Francis. "He's very calm, but extremely intelligent, and extremely compassionate."

Leo XIV made his solemn vows in 1981, and was officially ordained as a priest the following year. He also earned a licentiate and doctorate in canon law from the Pontifical College of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome, writing his doctoral thesis on "the role of the local prior in the Order of Saint Augustine."

Mendel worked for some time as a teacher in Chicago — first at Mendel Catholic High School on Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, which operated from 1951 until 1988.

In the summer 1984 edition of the Mendel alumni newsletter, which is published online, the school noted that Leo XIV had recently given a talk in Rome in honor of Gregor Mendel, the Austrian scientist and Augustinian prelate whom the school's name honored. Mendel had died a century earlier.

Pope John Paul II also spoke at the event, the newsletter noted.

Leo XIV also taught at Tolentine College in south suburban Olympia Fields, Illinois; and continued his ministry in teaching and formation at St. Augustine Seminary in Holland, Michigan, and the Augustinian Novitiate in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, just west of Milwaukee, according to the Mendel High Catholic Prep Alumni Association.

In 1985, Leo XIV went to Peru to work as a missionary. He returned to the U.S. in 1986, and spent 1987 and 1988 as pastor for vocations and director of missions for the Augustinian Province of Chicago.

Leo XIV went back to Peru in 1988, to run an Augustinian seminary in Trujillo. He also served there as parish pastor, diocesan official, director of formation, seminary teacher, and judicial vicar.

In 1999, Leo XIV returned to Chicago again and was elected provincial prior of the Mother of Good Counsel province in the Archdiocese. Two and a half years after that, he was elected prior general of the Augustinian — a role in which he served two terms until 2013.

In 2014, Leo XIV returned to Peru again, when Pope Francis named him apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Chiclayo. He became Bishop of Chiclayo in 2015, and served as the prefect of the Dicastery of Bishops in Rome beginning in January 2023. This position is responsible for selecting bishops.

Leo XIV held this position until Pope Francis' death.

Leo XIV was elevated to the rank of cardinal on Sept. 30, 2023, and took possession of the Diaconate of St. Monica on Jan. 28, 2024.

On May 8, 2025, Leo XIV was elected pope.