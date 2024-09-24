Despite impending record for losses in a season, White Sox are optimistic for future

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For some time now, it has been a matter of when, and not if, the White Sox would take sole possession of baseball infamy.

Sitting on a record-tying 120 losses, their next loss will make the Sox the losingest team of the modern era.

A total of 121 losses would eclipse the total that the 1962 expansion New York Mets recorded. The White Sox have already surpassed the 2003 Detroit Tigers, a team that lost 119 games, setting the American League record. MLB only counts the records from the modern era since 1900, so the 1899 Cleveland Spiders' all-time record of 134 losses is not included.

But despite their historically bad season, the Sox are feeling good about the future.

General Manager Chris Getz said the losses have provided clarity for where the organization needs to go—even if it has taken its toll on the team.

"Our fans certainly don't deserve to go through anything like this. I know that they pay money to come to games and watch games. They look to watch the Chicago White Sox as a positive outlet, and we haven't been able to provide too many positive outcomes throughout the season," Getz said, "so it's certainly my job and others—you know, focus more so on the future, learn from the past, and start building toward where the White Sox deserve to be."

A few of the players remember what it was like to win a division title just three years ago.

"Vaughny [Andrew Vaughn], [Garrett] Crochet, and I—we all talk about how great this place is. We all remember fondly what '21 was like, you know, especially this time of year. This is when we were getting ready to get ready for the playoffs, and the excitement that was here," said White Sox first baseman Gavin Sheets. "You know, that's what we harp on every day—how can we get back to that?"

sheets: about begin great in 2021

As for the open White Sox managerial job at the end of the season, Getz said Grady Sizemore is in consideration of a deep candidate pool. The Sox are not rushing timeline, but mentioned late October or early November for decision.

Fans have had it

For White Sox fans, it is safe to say it has been a devastating season. Lifelong fan Will Rodostits said it is something he is used to by now.

"From the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, I've been there for the last, you know, 33 years," he said.

He was there for the White Sox World Series victory of 2005, and now this. As to the game Tuesday, he had no plans to attend.

"I'm still apathetic to it, because I knew that they were going to suck. But this is just horrendous," he said. "I couldn't be more unhappy, and there is no there is no light at the end of the tunnel at this point. "

Laurence Holmes, afternoon host on 670 The Score, said in so many words the White Sox are train wreck.

"If you talk to most White Sox fans, they tell you that the light at the end of the tunnel is a train," he said. "I don't know how any of this gets better soon. They really—they've busted this thing down to the absolute studs."

This is all happening as White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf pushes for a new ballpark in The 78 development in the South Loop. Rodostits said he would rather see a winning team.

"I would rather watch them play at the elementary school that I grew up at, as long as they're going to win," he said, "and so, like, if you ask me what I want, I would ask Jerry to go away, bring in new management, bring in new ownership, and just blow the whole thing up. You already blew the team up."

Holmes added that the White Sox' performance has been seen as a betrayal to their loyal fans.

"It's a really great fan base. People from the South Side, they care, and they care about the White Sox," he said, "and over the last couple years, it's kind of felt like the White Sox haven't cared back.