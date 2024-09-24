Watch CBS News

White Sox hopeful despite impending loss record

For some time, it has been a matter of when, not if, the White Sox would tie the post-1900 MLB record for losses in a season. But as Jori Parys reports, the Sox are feeling good about the future nonetheless.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.