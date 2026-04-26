White Sox honor Buffalo Grove High School security guard who died after crash, whose dad was team chef

The Chicago White Sox on Sunday honored a Buffalo Grove High School security guard who died days after a pole fell on him during a car crash last week, and who was the son of the longtime chef for the baseball team.

Orlando Rivas, 52, was hit by a pole that fell on him following a car crash outside the school this past Tuesday afternoon.

"We honor Orlando Rivas, a security guard at Buffalo Grove High School, who heroically acted to shield students during a car crash at school dismissal," the White Sox said. "A devoted father of four and son of longtime White Sox chef Roy Rivas, Orlando's selfless actions and commitment to protecting others will not be forgotten."

Police said, around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a crash on school grounds as a car was trying to pull out of the parking lot onto Dundee Road.

The driver hit a pole, which then hit Rivas, who was rushed to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in critical condition. Rivas died from his injuries on Friday, police said.

Buffalo Grove High School principal Jeff Wardle described Rivas as "a trusted and familiar presence at our school, known for making students, families, and visitors feel welcomed, valued, and safe."

Roy Rivas retired as the White Sox chef in 2018 after 42 years. According to a Chicago Tribune profile, White Sox owner Bill Veeck hired Roy Rivas in 1976 at the old Comiskey Park, and went from serving lunch out of his station wagon to operating out of a restaurant-style kitchen and working with nutritionists.