Buffalo Grove High School security guard dies 3 days after being hit by pole following car crash

A Buffalo Grove High School security guard has died, after he was hit by a pole that fell on him following a car crash outside the school earlier this week.

Police said, around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a crash on school grounds as a car was trying to pull out of the parking lot onto Dundee Road.

The driver hit a pole, which then hit a school security guard, who was rushed to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition. The security guard, 52-year-old Orlando Rivas, died from his injuries on Friday, police said.

"Orlando Rivas represented the very best of our community," said Police Chief Brian Budds. "His dedication to the safety and well-being of students and staff was evident every day, and his final act speaks volumes about his character. Our hearts are with his family, the students and staff of Buffalo Grove High School, and all those grieving this profound loss."

Buffalo Grove High School principal Jeff Wardle described Rivas as "a trusted and familiar presence at our school, known for making students, families, and visitors feel welcomed, valued, and safe."

"His life was defined by service to others and a continued commitment to supporting and guiding young people. Life without him will be less bright," Wardle said.

Police said the driver who hit the pole was cooperating with investigators. The cause of the crash remained under investigation Friday night.