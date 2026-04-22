Buffalo Grove High School staff member critically injured after being hit by pole following crash

A staff member at Buffalo Grove High School was critically hurt after they were involved in a crash outside the school on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said, around 3:20 p.m., officers responded to a crash on school grounds as a car was trying to pull out of the parking lot onto Dundee Road.

The driver hit a pole, which then hit a school staffer, who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

"This is a tragic incident which has deeply impacted our high school community," Buffalo Grove Police Chief Brian Budds said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the staff member, their loved ones, and all those impacted during this difficult time."

Police said the driver who hit the pole was cooperating with investigators.