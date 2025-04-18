When does Passover end this year?

It's almost the end of Passover, which means many Jewish people will be asking the annual question: When does the holiday end in 2025?

This year, Passover ends after sundown on April 20. Many Reform Jews or those living in Israel will end Passover on April 19.

Passover commemorates the story of Exodus, in which the Israelites escaped slavery in ancient Egypt. The holiday is observed with a Seder, a ritual meal with symbolic food where the story of Passover is told and passed down to the next generation.

During Passover, Jews do not eat leavened bread. As they fled Egypt, there was not time to wait for their dough to rise. So they carried it on their backs, and it baked in the sun, resulting in matzo.

Chicago-area Holocaust survivors gather for Passover Seder

In the Chicago area, more than 200 Holocaust survivors gathered last week to mark the start of Passover this year.

The Seder was hosted at a synagogue in Deerfield, Illinois.

"Working with the Holocaust survivors lets us realize that history can repeat itself if we're not careful," volunteer Laurie Gordon-Shaw said, "and so to me, it's important, again, to educate people about the importance of this holiday."

