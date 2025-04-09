Holocaust survivors gather for Passover Seder in Chicago's north suburbs

The first night of Passover is coming up this Saturday, but one north suburban organization started a few days ahead of time.

More than 200 Holocaust survivors gathered Wednesday to mark the Passover holiday at a synagogue in Deerfield, Illinois.

One of those Holocaust survivors was Leonid Spidak, 90, who said his family comes to mind when he thinks of Passover.

"I remember the Passover because I have an uncle," said Spidak. "My uncle, he fought on the front in World War II, and he was killed in Germany."

The Jewish United Fund, Holocaust Community Services, and CJE Senior Life hosted the Passover Seder at the Deerfield synagogue.

Passover commemorates the story of how Israelites escaped slavery in ancient Egypt. The Seder is a meal with symbolic food where the story of Passover is told and passed down to the next generation.

Passover a joyous holiday focused around that special meal — which celebrates freedom and honors community.

Yonit Hoffman, the senior director of Holocaust Community Services, said the organization they previously held it at the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Skokie. But because so many people were interested, they needed a bigger space.

"So many people really wanted to join us," Hoffman said, "and I think part of that has to do with this sort of urgency of being together and having community — especially in times where there's a feeling of antisemitism rising."

"Working with the Holocaust survivors lets us realize that history can repeat itself if we're not careful," added volunteer Laurie Gordon-Shaw, "and so to me, it's important, again, to educate people about the importance of this holiday."

Spidak said he was honored to be in a room filled with other Holocaust survivors because they were able to exchange their stories.