Surveillance video shows West Town shooting using apparent assault-style rifle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A surveillance camera captured a shooting outside a West Town restaurant early Sunday morning, the rapid fire of an assault-style rifle lighting up the neighborhood.

One of the bullets flying outside Irish Nobleman Pub went straight through a neighbor's parked car.

The owner, who thought the noise was fireworks, called it a miracle no one was hurt.

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, what appear to be assault-style weapons lit up Erie Street outside the Irish Nobleman Pub.

The restaurant's owner, Declan Morgan, said at first he thought it was fireworks, but he soon realized it was gunfire.

"I was shocked. I was shocked that it was right here, and that we didn't realize it was right here," he said. "I was sleeping. I heard, and it woke me up, and I looked on the cameras, and I didn't see anything. They were gone"

Surveillance cameras from outside the bar captured a crew in a white SUV jumping out and breaking into an Audi sedan down the street from the pub. Minutes later, the driver of the SUV pulled a U-turn, and the suspects tried a more aggressive tactic.

"It's one of my neighbor's cars. They kicked it, and the window didn't break. It just popped inside," Morgan said.

Later on video, a passerby is seen slowing down as the break-in happens.

"Another car came down, and told them to stop, and drives on, and then the guy runs to his car and pulls out an AK-47," Morgan said.

It happened in seconds. Two suspects ran the waiting SUV, pulled out guns, and opened fire at the fleeing driver, even as another car passed by.

"The guy took off down the street that way, and they literally opened fire shooting down the street," Morgan said.

The suspects quickly took off after opening fire.

Morgan's staff had left the pub for the night just minutes before the shooting. He called it luck no one was hurt.

"Anyone driving along Grand Avenue there could have been killed," he said.

It's not clear whether those suspects made off with any stolen goods.

Chicago Police called this a "reckless discharge" incident, and said it remained under investigation as of Monday.