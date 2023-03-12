Watch CBS News
CPD issue warning of recent West Side car thefts

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents after five vehicles were stolen last week in the Austin neighborhood.

The thefts happened during the evening and overnight hours.

Incident Dates and Locations:

·        0-100 block of North Long Ave on March 2, 2023, between 5:00 PM and 5:58 PM.

·        5500 block of West Washington Blvd on March 5, 2023, between 1:00 AM and 2:00 AM.

·        0-100 block of North Parkside Ave between March 5, 2023, at 9:00 PM and March 6, 2023, at 6:45 AM.

·        100 block of North Long Ave on March 8, 2023, between 1:00 AM and 10:30 AM.

·        100 block of North Pine Ave on March 10, 2023, between 7:40 PM and 7:45 PM.

Police didn't have a description of the suspect(s).

What you can do:

·        Never leave your vehicle running and unoccupied (other than using a remote start).

·        Invest in an anti-theft device, like a steering wheel lock, especially if you own a frequently stolen Make/Model

·        If possible, park in a garage or behind a fence.

·        Consider buying an alarm with motion detection.

·        Do not leave any valuables inside your car.

·        If you observe thieves stealing a car, do not confront them. Dial 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.

First published on March 12, 2023 / 2:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

