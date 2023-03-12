CPD issue warning of recent West Side car thefts
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents after five vehicles were stolen last week in the Austin neighborhood.
The thefts happened during the evening and overnight hours.
Incident Dates and Locations:
· 0-100 block of North Long Ave on March 2, 2023, between 5:00 PM and 5:58 PM.
· 5500 block of West Washington Blvd on March 5, 2023, between 1:00 AM and 2:00 AM.
· 0-100 block of North Parkside Ave between March 5, 2023, at 9:00 PM and March 6, 2023, at 6:45 AM.
· 100 block of North Long Ave on March 8, 2023, between 1:00 AM and 10:30 AM.
· 100 block of North Pine Ave on March 10, 2023, between 7:40 PM and 7:45 PM.
Police didn't have a description of the suspect(s).
What you can do:
· Never leave your vehicle running and unoccupied (other than using a remote start).
· Invest in an anti-theft device, like a steering wheel lock, especially if you own a frequently stolen Make/Model
· If possible, park in a garage or behind a fence.
· Consider buying an alarm with motion detection.
· Do not leave any valuables inside your car.
· If you observe thieves stealing a car, do not confront them. Dial 911 immediately.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.
