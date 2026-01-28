CPD warns of string of vehicle airbag thefts on Chicago's West Side

Chicago police are again warning drivers about a surge in airbag thefts. Police said 10 cars were targeted over the past two weeks on the West Side.

Police said in this latest string of crimes, thieves stole airbags from the steering wheels of Honda Civics, with model years 2016 to 2021:

On the 5000 block of W. Ohio St. between 6 p.m. on Jan. 15 and 5:56 a.m. on Jan. 16

On the 500 block of N. Avers Ave. on Jan. 19, 2026 at 11:37 p.m.

On the 600 block of N. Central Park Ave. between 5 p.m. on Jan. 20 and 6:05 a.m. on Jan. 21

On the 1000 block of N. Central Park Ave. between 10 p.m. on Jan. 20 and 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 21

On the 3600 block of W. Augusta Ave. between 8 p.m. on Jan. 20 and 10:10 a.m. on Jan. 21

On the 3500 block of W. Augusta Ave. between 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 20 and 10 a.m. on Jan. 21

On the 1000 block of N. Central Park Ave. on Jan 21, between 5 a.m. and 8:10 a.m.

On the 900 block of N. Drake Ave. on Jan. 21, between 1 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

On the 900 block of N. Monticello Ave. on Jan. 21 at 07:30 a.m.

On the 4800 block of W. Augusta Ave. on Jan. 24, between 1 a.m. and 11 a.m.

At least four similar burglaries were reported last week in the Uptown and Lakeview neighborhoods on the city's North Side. Eight others were reported on the South Side between Dec. 21 and Jan. 17.

Chicago is the latest city to have reported airbag thefts, following Baltimore and Pittsburgh.

Auto mechanics have said it can cost up to $4,000 to have airbags replaced. They recommended car owners use steering wheel clubs, since thieves would have to cut through them to get to a vehicle's airbag.

Anyone with information on the West Side airbag thefts is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263 or Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number 26CWP004.