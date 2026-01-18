Thieves steal steering wheels from Honda Civics in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood

Chicago police this weekend issued a warning about a string of strange vehicle break-ins in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood, most recently this past Thursday.

Police said the thieves broke into parked Honda Civics, and then stole the steering wheels.

The break-ins happened at the following specific times and locations:

Monday, Jan. 5, at 5:40 a.m., in the 5300 block of South Shore Drive.

Between 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 14, and 9:50 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 15, in the 5100 block of South Dorchester Avenue.

Between 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 14, and 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 15, in the 5300 block of South Dorchester Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wentworth Area detectives s at 312-747-8380, or send an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com with reference #P26-1-003.

Airbags were also stolen out of Honda Civics last month in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood and the Lower West Side community area.