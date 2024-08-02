Pittsburgh police investigating airbag thefts across three neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are currently investigating thefts that took place across three neighborhoods over two different evenings.

According to police, 10 airbags have been reported stolen from certain Honda Civics in Bloomfield, Shadyside, and Point Breeze this week.

Four of the airbags were taken from the cars in Bloomfield, and six of them were taken between Shady Side and Point Breeze.

They are encouraging people in the city to make sure their doors are locked and the windows closed when they leave their vehicles. They also are suggesting people purchase a steering wheel locking device because, with most of these thefts, the driver's side windows were broken as the thieves targeted the driver's side airbag system.

Police do believe that the thefts are connected.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police in Zone 4 at 412-422-6520 or Zone 5 at 412-665-3605.

