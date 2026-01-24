Police warn of 4 more steering wheel airbag thefts in Lakeview and Uptown

Chicago police are warning the public about more airbag thefts as part of a growing crime trend.

At least four more burglaries were reported between Wednesday and Thursday, this time in the Uptown and Lakeview neighborhoods on the city's North Side. Eight others were reported on the South Side between Dec. 21 and Jan. 17.

CPD said that thieves are targeting Honda vehicles, specifically Civics, and breaking through the driver's side window to remove the airbags from the steering wheel.

The thefts happened at the following times and locations:

3900 block of North Recreation Drive on Jan. 21-22 between 4 p.m. and 12 a.m.

3900 block of North Recreation Drive on Jan. 21-22 between 7:30 p.m. and 6:40 a.m.

4700 block of North Marine Drive on Jan. 21-22 between 7:30 p.m. and 8:50 a.m.

4300 block of North Marine Drive on Jan. 22 Jan at 2:56 a.m.

Police said the suspects were described as one to two men wearing jumpsuits, possibly driving a red Ford F-150 with an unknown license plate and a black GMC pick-up truck with stolen dealer plates.

Chicago is the latest city to have reported airbag thefts, following Baltimore and Pittsburgh.

Earlier this week, CBS Chicago spoke to mechanics who began seeing cars with missing airbags. They said it can cost up to $4,000 to have airbags replaced.

To avoid the headache or the worry of having the airbag stolen, they advised motorists on what they should have.

"A good old trusty club. Because that has to go across the airbag, and they would have to cut that off first," said Justin Nurre of Erie-LaSalle Body Shop.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263 or Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number 26CWP004.

The video above is from a previous report.