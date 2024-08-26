Watch CBS News
Man critically wounded in West Englewood shooting

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was critically wounded in a shooting in broad daylight Monday morning in West Englewood.

Police said a 21-year-old man was walking near 69th and Throop around 10:30 a.m. when someone shot him multiple times.

The victim was able to make it to 50th and Ashland, where paramedics were called and took him to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

No one was in custody Monday afternoon. Area 1 detectives were investigating.

