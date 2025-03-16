Weekend storms damage roof of historic Elgin, Illinois church

The weather backpedaled from June to February over tis this St. Patrick's Day weekend — with some storm damage in between.

A church in Elgin, Illinois northwest of Chicago sustained especially heavy damage during storms that hit early Saturday morning.

On Sunday afternoon, snow covered much of Chicago and the surrounding area as temperatures hardly made it above freezing. Earlier in the weekend, it was a much different story — with highs in the 70s on Friday before the forest took a turn.

Early Saturday, a microburst tore the copper roof off the First United Methodist Church in Elgin. Alan Walters, the trustee steward of the church, took photos minutes after the intense winds ripped the infrastructure off the 101-year-old church.

Massive pieces of the roof fell into the street, where thankfully, no one was hurt.

Staff said more than 60 people staying in the church's overnight shelter noticed the damage first.

"They realized they were taking on water," Walters said. "They did not know the roof was gone."

Walters said the church is doing what it can to prevent more water damage from the snow on Sunday. Church staff said on Sunday afternoon, they are removing pews, tarping the altar, and salvaging the organ — which they said was in good condition.

"We'll work towards week building a semi-permanent temporary structure to protect the ceiling," Walters said.

First United Methodist Church of Elgin Pastor Felicia Laboy said securing the roof was the most important step.

"The big thing that we needed yesterday was we needed to contain our roof, because there were still pieces that could have fallen off yesterday with the wind," Laboy said.

Laboy also held a prayer vigil in a nearby church Sunday, with dozens of congregation and community members

"It was emotional," said Walters. "I'm getting a little choked up over it."

Many grieved the fact that their sanctuary took a hit from the weekend weather event. While they know it will take months to restore, church leaders are already hopeful they will have a temporary location for worship soon.

"We're confident that we'll be meeting someplace," said Pastor Laboy.

"Every other church in town has reaching out, 'What can we do to help?'" added Walters. "You know, it's heartwarming."

First United Methodist Church said with spring around the corner, this was the last weekend for its cold weather shelter. The church said it is insured for the damage, but church officials are not sure how much the restoration will cost.