2 women killed, 3 children critically hurt in Chicago South Side shooting, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two women were killed, and three children were critically hurt after a mass shooting in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Thursday morning, according to Chicago police.

Deputy Chief Don Jerome said around 6:15 a.m. officers responded to an alert of shots fired in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found five people shot.

The victims — two women, 22 and 42, and three boys, ages 5, 7, and 8 — all suffered gunshot wounds and were given first aid by the officers.

The 42-year-old victim died at the scene. The 22-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died.

All three children were taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Preliminary information indicated it started from a personal dispute that happened at the home.

Investigators say two cars pulled into the area, and several people got out and fired shots from a rifle and handgun at the home.

The shooters fled the scene in an unknown direction, and no one is in custody.

One neighbor said he heard the shots and ran to his window.

"Thought it was fireworks, it wasn't fireworks. Two people jumping off the porch they had masks on so I couldn't even see no face they took off and they went right. They went straight down. I go to run back in the house to get away from that," he said.

Ald. Desmon Yancy (5th) called for an end to the violence and says he prays it doesn't happen again.

"This senseless violence has to stop. Personal conflict and guns its become a bad combination. You know, the summer is just getting started; I don't want to stand in front of another group of microphones and have another discussion about the pain that's causing our communities," Yancy said.

The investigation remains ongoing by Area 1 detectives.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to CPDTip.com.