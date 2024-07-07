Shootout on Chicago's South Side leaves 4 people hurt, 2 critically, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were hurt after a shootout on the city's South Side early Sunday morning.

Chicago police said that just before 3:30 a.m., a group of people were gathered on the street in the 3700 block of South State Street in the Park Boulevard neighborhood when a white truck approached.

An exchange of gunfire erupted between those in the truck and the individuals gathered on the street, police said.

Four people were struck by gunfire during the exchange. All were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 41-year-old man was struck in his lower back and was taken in critical condition. A 31-year-old man was shot in his abdomen and left hip and was also taken in critical condition.

The third victim, a 35-year-old woman, was shot in her left rear and was in good condition. The fourth victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot in his left thigh and was also in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.