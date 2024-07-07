Watch CBS News
3 men hurt in drive-by shooting near UChicago Medicine in Hyde Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were hurt after a drive-by shooting near UChicago Medicine in Hyde Park Sunday morning.

Chicago police said around 5:19 a.m., the men, 29, 31, and 51, were on the 700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when an SUV approached and began firing shots.

The 51-year-old suffered a graze wound to the nose. The 29-year-old was struck in his right thigh and grazed in the right calf. The 31-year-old was shot in his lower right leg.

All three were listed at the University of Chicago Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

No other injuries are reported, and no one is in custody.  

Police have closed part of 57th Street and the hospital for investigation.

Due to the closure, CTA has temporarily rerouted four buses via Cottage Grove, 57th, Payne Drive, Midway Plaisance and Cottage Grove. Passengers are advised to allow extra travel time. 

Area 1 detectives were investigating.

