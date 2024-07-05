Over a dozen people hurt in 2 separate mass shootings on Chicago's West, Near West Sides

Over a dozen wounded in 2 separate mass shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Over a dozen people were hurt in two separate mass shootings overnight on Chicago's West and Near West Sides.

The shootings in Little Italy and South Austin happened less than two hours apart. A total of 14 were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The first shooting happened around 12:14 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street.

Police say a shootout between two people happened on the block, both of which fled the scene.

Multiple ambulances, Chicago police, and fire crews responded to the scene. Evidence markers littered the street outside where the shooting happened.

Five women and three men were hurt. The youngest includes two 18-year-old women and the oldest, a 74-year-old woman. Several of the people shot suffered graze wounds or were shot in the leg.

The second mass shooting happened in the 100 block of South Menard Avenue around 1:44 a.m.

Police say they got a call for a person shot. Arriving officers found multiple gunshot victims.

Similar to the first shooting, two other people exchanged gunfire and then left the scene.

The victims range in age from 15 to 23.

Each of the victims of both shootings is expected to recover.

Both incidents come less than 24 hours after the deadly mass shooting in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood that left two women and an 8-year-old boy dead. Two other children were also critically hurt.

No one is in custody.

Investigation into both shootings remains ongoing.