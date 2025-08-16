5 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, according to police

At least three people were hurt in weekend shootings in Chicago during the weekend, according to police.

The ages of the victims range from 17 to 40.

According to police, the first shooting wasn't reported until 1 a.m. Saturday. A 36-year-old woman was walking in the 10100 block of South Michigan Avenue when she was approached by an unknown man, who shot at her as she ran away.

The woman was grazed in the arm and was treated and released at the scene.

Also, around 1 a.m., a 17-year-old boy was shot in his arm while walking in the 8700 block of South Escanaba Avenue.

He, too, was grazed by the gunfire and self-transported to South Shore Hospital in good condition.

A 25-year-old woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting around 4:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of South State Street.

Police said the victim was standing outside when an unknown gunman inside an unknown vehicle shot at her.

She was struck in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 1:09 p.m., a 40-year-old man was approached by an unknown person in the 2100 block of South Pulaski Road, and was shot in the leg and groin. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

At 2:15 p.m., a 27-year-old man was in the alley in the 5900 block of South Carpenter Street, when two people came up and demanded his property. After the victim handed over his belongings, one of the robbers pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either incident.

CBS News Chicago will continue to update throughout the weekend.