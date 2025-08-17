4 men hurt in mass shooting on Near West Side, police say

4 men wounded in mass shooting on Near West Side

4 men wounded in mass shooting on Near West Side

4 men wounded in mass shooting on Near West Side

Four men were wounded in a mass shooting Saturday night on the city's Near West Side.

It happened around 11:11 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

Chicago police said officers responded to a call of a person shot and found the men who were hit by gunfire.

All four men were taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment.

A 36-year-old was hit in the leg and was in serious condition. A 22-year-old was grazed in the knee and was in good condition.

The victims were unable to provide details of the incident.

As of Sunday, there is no one in custody.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.