Shooting in Chicago's West Ridge community leaves man dead

A man was shot and killed in while sitting in a car in Chicago's West Ridge community early Sunday morning.

At 5:06 a.m., the man was in the car in the 5800 block of North Mozart Street, north of Ardmore Avenue, when an unknown person walked up and shot him, police said.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead.

The scene was close to Stephen Tyng Mather High School, where that short stretch of Mozart Stret dead-ends into a parking lot. The Holy Nativity Romanian Orthodox Church is also located on the block, as well as private parking spaces for nearby businesses and medical offices that front Lincoln Avenue to the south.

The office of Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) wrote in a public safety notice that the victim was not believed to be a resident of the area.

No one was in custody late Sunday in the shooting. Belmont Area detectives are investigating.