5 dead, 19 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least five people were killed and 19 others were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago.

The ages of the victims range from 16 to 42.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 35-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle with a woman Friday just after 10:30 p.m. in the 10600 block of South State Street when a known man approached on foot and fired shots. Fire crews took the victim to Christ Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, where he died.

Over an hour later, around 11:48 p.m., a 20-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle in the 4800 block of South Rockwell Street when she saw a man on the street who fired shots. She was hit in the left and right calf and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 3:32 a.m. in the 2000 block of South State Street, a man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the body inside a residence, where he died.

At 3:40 a.m. in the 0-100 block of West Hubbard Street, a 24-year-old man was in a fight

At 4:03 a.m. in the 0-100 block of West 71st Street, a 16-year-old boy was outside when he heard shots and then felt pain. He self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to the body in good condition.

At 4:15 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Addison Street, a 20-year-old man was dropped off by an unknown person in a black sedan that was observed with damage from gunfire. The victim was shot in the right hip in critical condition and later died. The circumstances of the incident are unknown.

At 4:15 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Armitage Avenue , a 21-year-old man was walking outside when a gray-in-color van approached, and someone from inside fired shots in his direction. The victim was hit in the body and self-transported to St. Mary's Hospital in good condition.

At 4:52 p.m. in the 2700 block of West North Avenue, a man, 32, was near the sidewalk when he was approached by an unknown vehicle, and an occupant from within fired shots. The victim was struck in the leg and rear and was taken to Stroger in serious condition.

At 9:13 p.m. in the 100 block of South Cicero Avenue, a man, 27, was driving in his vehicle when someone unknown fired shots in the area and the victim was struck. The victim was hit in the abdomen and hand and drove himself to Rush Hospital in critical condition. The victim was very uncooperative and refused to answer any questions about the incident.

At 10:15 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Ashland Avenue, a man, 26, was standing with others in an empty lot when someone unknown fired shots in the area, and the victim was struck. The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the left flank and one gunshot to the arm and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition and later died. Witnesses on the scene were very uncooperative and refused to speak to officers about the incident.

Shootings from Sunday

At 12:21 a.m. in the 9700 block of South Maryland Avenue, a man, 38, was standing outside when a black vehicle approached, and someone unknown fired shots and fled the scene. The victim was hit in the abdomen and taken to U of C in fair condition.

At 1:15 a.m. in the 4000 block of W. West End Avenue, a 23-year-old man was on a sidewalk trying to break up a fight when a male offender pulled out a handgun and fired gunshots at the victim and fled. The victim was shot in his right thigh. He was treated by fire crews and taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

At 1:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Hermitage Avenue, three people were driving in a vehicle when another unknown vehicle approached, and someone from inside fired multiple shots from the vehicle and then fled the scene. A 27-year-old man was hit in the chest and was taken to U of C in critical condition. A 17-year-old boy was hit in the back and left side of the body and was taken to U of C in critical condition. A 26-year-old man was hit in the right upper arm and was taken to Stroger in good condition. A handgun was recovered from their vehicle.



At 1:35 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Trumball, a man, 23, was attending a gathering when someone fired in the street and the victim was struck. The victim was shot in the upper right back and was taken to Mt Sinai in good condition.

At 1:38 a.m. in the 3200 block of South Green Street, a man, 23, was on a bicycle when a dark sedan approached, and someone from inside fired shots at the victim. The victim was shot in his back and twice in the right thigh and drove himself to Insight Hospital in critical condition.

At 1:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Division Street, a man, 34, was in a fight when he fell to the ground and a handgun fell out. The offender picked up the handgun and fired shots at the victim and was then observed entering a grey SUV and fleeing the scene. The victim was hit in the abdomen and back and was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At 3 a.m. in the 200 block of West Hubbard Street, a man, 33, was a passenger in a vehicle when a white vehicle approached, and someone unknown fired shots and then fled the scene. The victim was hit right above the right eye and was dropped off at Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

At 3 a.m. in an unknown location, a 26-year-old man was outside when he heard shots and then felt pain. The victim was shot in his left hand and self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition. The victim is being uncooperative with officers.

At 4:48 a.m. in an unknown location, a 22-year-old man was outside when he heard shots and then felt pain. The victim was hit in his right leg and self-transported to U of C in good condition. The victim is uncooperative with officers.

At 5:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Morse Avenue, a 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his back and was taken to St. Frances Hospital in critical condition,

At 5:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Howard Street, a 42-year-old man was outside when he heard shots and then felt pain. The victim was shot in his right leg and abdomen. He self-transported to Evanston Hospital in good condition.



At 12:30 p.m. in the 10500 block of South State Street, a boy, 17, was struck in the chest, back, and torso by gunfire and self-transported to Roseland Hospital, initially reported in good condition. The victim is uncooperative with responding officers.



Unless otherwise noted, no one is in custody in either shooting.

