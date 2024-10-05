Watch CBS News
Man shot to death during fight in Chicago's River North neighborhood, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after a fight led to a shooting overnight in River North.

The incident happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 0-100 block of West Hubbard Street.

Chicago police said the victim, a 24-year-old man, was in a fight with another person who pulled out a gun and shot in his direction.

The victim was hit in the body and was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he died.

Police said area detectives were questioning a person of interest.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

