Man charged with murder in shooting of 20-year-old woman in Washington Park

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

CBS Chicago

A man was charged in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood at the end of June. 

Xavier Tousant, 22, was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.   

Chicago police said just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 5400 block of South Prairie Avenue. Fire crews also arrived and found the woman with a gunshot wound to the head. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Tousant was taken into custody on Monday.

He s expected in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

