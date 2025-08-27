Man charged with murder in shooting of 20-year-old woman in Washington Park

A man was charged in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood at the end of June.

Xavier Tousant, 22, was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Chicago police said just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 5400 block of South Prairie Avenue. Fire crews also arrived and found the woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tousant was taken into custody on Monday.

He s expected in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.