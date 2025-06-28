Woman found fatally shot in head in Washington Park neighborhood, police say

Woman dies after being shot in head in Washington Park

Chicago police are investigating after a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot Friday night on the city's South Side.

Police said just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 5400 block of South Prairie Avenue.

Fire crews also arrived and found the woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was not released as of Saturday.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

No further information was available. Police said there is no one in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.