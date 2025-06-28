Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman found fatally shot in head in Washington Park neighborhood, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Woman dies after being shot in head in Washington Park
Woman dies after being shot in head in Washington Park 00:21

Chicago police are investigating after a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot Friday night on the city's South Side.

Police said just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 5400 block of South Prairie Avenue.

Fire crews also arrived and found the woman with a gunshot wound to the head. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was not released as of Saturday. 

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

No further information was available. Police said there is no one in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.