First Alert Weather: Warmup continues into the workweek

First Alert Weather: Mild temps continue through the week

First Alert Weather: Mild temps continue through the week

First Alert Weather: Mild temps continue through the week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a high of 11 p.m. on Friday, we managed to add 30 degrees for Saturday's high. It's nice to touch the 40s in early February.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Today sees mild temps under mostly cloudy skies. Monday brings mid-40s and some sunshine with breezy conditions.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

The week promises above normal temps through Thursday. Showers Monday night/Tuesday AM. A soaking rain is possible for Thursday, then colder temps.

CBS News Chicago

Stats

Normal High- 33

Saturday- 41

Today- 40

Sunrise- 7AM

Forecast

Today- Mostly cloudy, high of 40.

Tonight- Partly cloudy, 25.

Monday- Partly cloudy and breezy. High of 45.