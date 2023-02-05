First Alert Weather: Warmup continues into the workweek
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a high of 11 p.m. on Friday, we managed to add 30 degrees for Saturday's high. It's nice to touch the 40s in early February.
Today sees mild temps under mostly cloudy skies. Monday brings mid-40s and some sunshine with breezy conditions.
The week promises above normal temps through Thursday. Showers Monday night/Tuesday AM. A soaking rain is possible for Thursday, then colder temps.
Stats
Normal High- 33
Saturday- 41
Today- 40
Sunrise- 7AM
Forecast
Today- Mostly cloudy, high of 40.
Tonight- Partly cloudy, 25.
Monday- Partly cloudy and breezy. High of 45.
