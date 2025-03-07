Warming trend with spring-like temps ahead in Chicago

Snow showers are underway in Chicago, although we've been in meteorological spring for nearly a week. The good news is that a change is right around the corner.

CBS News Chicago

Rain and snow showers taper off tonight as high pressure moves into our area.

CBS News Chicago

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday at 2 a.m., and sunset Sunday is 6:50 p.m.

CBS News Chicago

A warming trend is coming, with spring-like temperatures expected next week.

CBS News Chicago

Forecast at a glance

REST FRIDAY: Rain and snow showers, with areas of fog. Steady temps in the mid to upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. A low of 25.

SATURDAY: Sunny and breezy. A high of 46.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, with a high of 54.

CBS News Chicago