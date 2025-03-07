Warming trend with spring-like temps ahead in Chicago
Snow showers are underway in Chicago, although we've been in meteorological spring for nearly a week. The good news is that a change is right around the corner.
Rain and snow showers taper off tonight as high pressure moves into our area.
Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday at 2 a.m., and sunset Sunday is 6:50 p.m.
A warming trend is coming, with spring-like temperatures expected next week.
Forecast at a glance
REST FRIDAY: Rain and snow showers, with areas of fog. Steady temps in the mid to upper 30s.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies. A low of 25.
SATURDAY: Sunny and breezy. A high of 46.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, with a high of 54.