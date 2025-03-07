Watch CBS News
Warming trend with spring-like temps ahead in Chicago

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Snow showers on Friday, warmup ahead
Snow showers are underway in Chicago, although we've been in meteorological spring for nearly a week. The good news is that a change is right around the corner. 

Rain and snow showers taper off tonight as high pressure moves into our area. 

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday at 2 a.m., and sunset Sunday is 6:50 p.m.

 A warming trend is coming, with spring-like temperatures expected next week. 

Forecast at a glance

REST FRIDAY: Rain and snow showers, with areas of fog. Steady temps in the mid to upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. A low of 25.

SATURDAY: Sunny and breezy. A high of 46.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, with a high of 54.

