Watch CBS News
Weather

Warming trend continues Saturday for Chicago area

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

Warming trend underway for Chicago area
Warming trend underway for Chicago area 01:38

The warmup trend begins as temps climb toward the 60s to kickoff the workweek. 

saturday-mar-8.png
CBS News Chicago

After a trace of snow Friday and 40 degrees, temperatures will be at a seasonable level on Saturday and climb into the 50s on Sunday.

todays-forecast-mar-8.png
CBS News Chicago

A sunny weekend ahead. The only downside is losing an hour of sleep as we "spring forward" at 2 a.m. 

sunday-mar-8.png
CBS News Chicago

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Sunny and breezy with a high of 48.

TONIGHT: Clear, with a high of 32. Turn clocks ahead for one hour.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 56.

7-day-mar-8.png
CBS News Chicago
next-10-days-mar-8.png
CBS News Chicago
Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.