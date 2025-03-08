Warming trend continues Saturday for Chicago area

The warmup trend begins as temps climb toward the 60s to kickoff the workweek.

After a trace of snow Friday and 40 degrees, temperatures will be at a seasonable level on Saturday and climb into the 50s on Sunday.

A sunny weekend ahead. The only downside is losing an hour of sleep as we "spring forward" at 2 a.m.

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Sunny and breezy with a high of 48.

TONIGHT: Clear, with a high of 32. Turn clocks ahead for one hour.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 56.

