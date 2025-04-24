Warm, partly sunny Thursday for Chicago area. Storms return on Friday.

CBS News Chicago

A pleasant day ahead with highs in the 70s under a partly sunny sky. Cooler near the lake in the 60s. Clouds increase tonight with showers, possibly by daybreak.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms end by late day on Friday. Turning cooler and breezy into the night.

It will be cooler Saturday but dry, with temperatures in the 50s and 40s near the lake. It will warm up for Sunday, with highs in the mid-60s.

Monday and Tuesday will bring summer-like warmth, with temperatures in the 80s. The next risk for thunderstorms arrives Tuesday, ahead of a mid-week temperature crash.

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Partly cloudy, cooler lakeside, with a high of 72.

TONIGHT: Rain by daybreak. Cool with a low of 52.

TOMORROW: Scatter showers and thunderstorms, with a high of 65.

