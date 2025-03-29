Another warm day with afternoon showers Saturday in Chicago

Another warm day, afternoon showers in Chicago

There are more warm conditions today, with temperatures around 70. The typical high for this date is in the low 50s. We hit 78 at O'Hare on Friday, one degree shy of the record.

Expect some showers this afternoon, some thunderstorms overnight, then a threat of severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening.

Temps will then take a dive, followed by slushy snow/rain on Monday morning.

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. High of 70. Turning cooler near the lake this afternoon. Wind southwest becoming southeast with gusts to 30 miles per hour.

TONIGHT: Thunderstorms overnight, with a low of 51.

SUNDAY: Weather Alert! Severe storms are possible in the late afternoon and evening, with damaging wind, large hail, and a tornado threat. The high will be 69.

