Time's running out to vote for six names for Chicago snowplows

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You'll still see snow plows out this weekend - so what are we going to call them?

You have until Jan. 31 to vote for the top six names for Chicago's snowplows.

Head to chicagoshovels.org to pick your favorites in the "you name a snowplow" contest.

Some of the options include Imma Be Salty, Sir Salts-A-Lot, and Chance The Scraper.