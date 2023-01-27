Watch CBS News
Local News

Time's running out to vote for six names for Chicago snowplows

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Voting for 6 names in Chicago snowplow contest ends Jan. 31
Voting for 6 names in Chicago snowplow contest ends Jan. 31 00:36

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You'll still see snow plows out this weekend - so what are we going to call them?

You have until Jan. 31 to vote for the top six names for Chicago's snowplows.

Head to chicagoshovels.org to pick your favorites in the "you name a snowplow" contest.

Some of the options include Imma Be Salty, Sir Salts-A-Lot, and Chance The Scraper.

First published on January 27, 2023 / 7:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.