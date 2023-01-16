Watch CBS News
Local News

Snowplow naming contest voting underway

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Snowplow naming contest voting underway
Snowplow naming contest voting underway 00:57

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Voting is underway to give the plows that clear Chicago streets a name. 

The 50 finalists were released Sunday and you have until the end of the month to vote on a top six. 

The creative nicknames will represent one snowplow in each of Chicago's six snow districts.

Among the finalists are Holy Plow!, Super Bowl Shovel, Snow Cubs Snow, Hey Now You're a Plow Star, LollaPLOWlooza, Better Call Salt, Off To See The Blizzard and Chance the Scraper. 

First published on January 16, 2023 / 9:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.