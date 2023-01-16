Snowplow naming contest voting underway

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Voting is underway to give the plows that clear Chicago streets a name.

The 50 finalists were released Sunday and you have until the end of the month to vote on a top six.

The creative nicknames will represent one snowplow in each of Chicago's six snow districts.

Among the finalists are Holy Plow!, Super Bowl Shovel, Snow Cubs Snow, Hey Now You're a Plow Star, LollaPLOWlooza, Better Call Salt, Off To See The Blizzard and Chance the Scraper.