Visitation, funeral information for fallen CFD firefighter Michael Altman announced

Funeral and visitation information for fallen Chicago firefighter Michael Altman was released on Wednesday.

Altman died on Tuesday, one day after battling an apartment fire in Rogers Park.

Around 100 firefighters responded to the 2-11 alarm fire at a four-story apartment building at 1757 W. North Shore Ave., just before 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Officials said Altman, 32, fell from the first floor to the basement and was rescued within one minute.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesman said the Altman was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious-to-critical condition on Monday. Sources said he suffered extensive burns all over his body, including second- and third-degree burns. He later died from his injuries.

Altman was on the job for nearly two years and was a fourth-generation member of the CFD. His grandfather, Edward P. Altman Jr., served as fire commissioner from 1996 to 1999. The senior Altman died in 2020.

Altman was on the job for nearly two years. He leaves behind a pregnant wife and a young child.

Visitation and funeral information for Altman is listed below.

Visitation

Thursday, March 26, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel

7740 S. Western Ave.

Chicago, IL 60620

Funeral

Friday, March 27, 2026, at 10 a.m.

St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel

7740 S. Western Ave.

Chicago, IL 60620

The video above is from a previous report.