Visitation held to honor fallen Chicago police officer Areanah Preston

CHICAGO (CBS) – The City of Chicago is remembering fallen CPD Officer Areanah Preston, who was shot and killed 10 days ago.

A visitation was held on Tuesday.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry was there and saw a steady stream of people coming into the funeral home in Oak Lawn. They are all paying homage to Preston.

It was just over a week ago when Preston was shot and killed outside of her Avalon Park home. The 24-year-old had just finished her shift at District 5 when police said four people tried to rob her just steps from her door.

The young officer was shot multiple times and later died.

Preston was on the force for three years and was working her way up. Last weekend, she should have walked across the stage to receive her master's degree, but instead, her family had to accept the huge accomplishment for her.

Many attended the visitation, including Mayor Brandon Johnson, who spoke about yet another Chicago first responder dying in the line of duty, the fifth this year.