Areanah Preston honored during Loyola University graduation ceremony

CHICAGO (CBS) – The family of fallen Chicago police officer Areanah Preston attended Saturday's graduation ceremony of the Loyola University School of Law.

Preston, who was killed during an attempted robbery last week, was to receive her master's degree in jurisprudence during today's commencement.

Senior Chaplain of the university T. Jerome Overbeck, S.J. prayed for her at the beginning of the event.

"We remember with gratitude our Loyola Law student Areanah Preston and entrust her to your loving embrace oh lord. And may our honest efforts build a more just and compassionate world."

The degree was presented to Preston's mother, Dionne Mhoon, as she went on stage last to receive it on her behalf.

Mhoon was joined by other family members including her twin daughters as they carried a picture of Preston in her cap and gown.

Fellow graduates and other attendees gave a standing ovation as the degree was handed to the family.

University President Mark Reed addressed them one last time during closing remarks.

"To Areanah's family. You honor us by your presence here today, and we pledge love, prayers, and support as you mourn, remember, and honor Areanah. She will always be a member of this Loyola Class of 2023, and a member of our worldwide alumni community," Reed said.

On Wednesday, four teens were charged with first-degree murder of Preston.